Trains collide in southern Egypt, killing at least 32

Dozens of ambulance vehicles were rushed to the scene of the crash, which took place in the southern province of Sohag, said a statement by Egypt’s heath ministry.
AP | , Cairo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Local media displayed videos from the scene showing flipped wagons with passengers trapped inside and surrounded by rubble.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two trains collided Friday in southern Egypt on Friday, causing three passenger cars to flip over, killing 32 people and leaving 66 injured, health authorities said.

Dozens of ambulance vehicles were rushed to the scene of the crash, which took place in the southern province of Sohag, said a statement by Egypt’s heath ministry.

Local media displayed videos from the scene showing flipped wagons with passengers trapped inside and surrounded by rubble. Some victims seemed unconscious, while others could be see bleeding. Bystanders carried bodies, laying them out on the ground near the site of the accident.

Egypt’s railway system has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management. Official figures show that 1,793 train accidents took place in 2017 across the country.

In 2018, a passenger train derailed near the southern city of Aswan, injuring at least six people and prompting authorities to fire the chief of the country’s railways.

In the same year, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said the government lacks about 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $14.1 billion, to overhaul the run-down rail system. El-Sissi spoke a day after a passenger train collided with a cargo train, killing at least 12 people, including a child.

A year earlier, two passenger trains collided just outside the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing 43 people. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.

Egypt's deadliest train crash took place in 2002, when over 300 people were killed when fire erupted in speeding train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.

