Transit hub at centre of search for hundreds of missing foreigners in Nepal floods

Rasuwa, a critical transit hub near the Nepal-China border, has become the epicentre of a multi-agency search and rescue operation after flash floods along the Trishuli River basin flattened infrastructure across the district and left hundreds, including foreign tourists, stranded.

Armed Police Force officials with sniffer dogs look for survivors at the site of flash floods and mudslides, in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal. (Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the eve of the disaster, Rasuwa hosted an estimated 800 to 1,000 foreign tourists during the peak season for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Langtang, and Gosai Kunda treks. These travellers were concentrated across 40 to 45 main hotels and 80 to 90 homestays in Kerung, Syabrubesi, and Timure, according to the Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal (TAAN). Follow for live updates on Nepal floods here.

TAAN helping Nepal police

TAAN is helping the Nepal police and army with details of travellers (mostly tourists) who registered with them and moved toward this border town from Kathmandu for the three main treks. Nepalese authorities are using these details to track missing persons and share information about foreigners with their embassies.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What caused the flash floods in Rasuwa, Nepal? The flash floods in Rasuwa were triggered by the collapse of a Himalayan glacier, which caused a deluge of rock, ice, and mud that severely affected the river systems. How many foreign tourists are reported missing in the Nepal floods? At least 743 foreign tourists are reported missing due to the floods, with many being pilgrims heading towards Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar. What is being done to locate missing travelers in Rasuwa? TAAN, along with Nepal police and army, is utilizing registration details of travelers to track missing persons and share information with their embassies.

{{^usCountry}} Karma Sherpa, senior vice president of TAAN, said, “This is the peak season for the Kailash Mansarovar and the other two treks. They stay the night in the town area of Rasuwa near the Trishuli river. There are around 40-45 hotels in Kerung, Syabrubesi, and Timure. By our estimate and data collected from all trekking agencies, nearly 800 to 1,000 foreigners had converged at Rasuwa or were on their way towards the border district, having reached Nuwakot. The number could be higher because some tourists may not have registered and came for the Langtang and Gosai Kunda treks, which do not require crossing the border.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karma Sherpa, senior vice president of TAAN, said, “This is the peak season for the Kailash Mansarovar and the other two treks. They stay the night in the town area of Rasuwa near the Trishuli river. There are around 40-45 hotels in Kerung, Syabrubesi, and Timure. By our estimate and data collected from all trekking agencies, nearly 800 to 1,000 foreigners had converged at Rasuwa or were on their way towards the border district, having reached Nuwakot. The number could be higher because some tourists may not have registered and came for the Langtang and Gosai Kunda treks, which do not require crossing the border.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sherpa said breakfast time at these hotels is usually before 8 am, after which tourists proceeding toward the Mansarovar Yatra have to travel higher into Tibet for immigration and other formalities. “We are hoping the tourists may have left their hotels early in the morning before the flash flood swept the structures away, as is being reported. Perhaps many tourists have climbed into the higher reaches before the flash flood swept through the town,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | India watches Nepal flood crisis, puts NDRF on high alert in UP, Bihar

Nepal flash floods devastation

According to the latest data shared by Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), at least 1,924 people have been reported missing, while 579 bodies have been recovered. Tourism department records show that of the 743 tourists reported missing, 622 are yet to be traced. The trekking body said all the tourists were in Rasuwa or its adjacent districts of Dhading and Nuwakot, heading towards Rasuwa for the three treks. Both neighbouring districts are among the six impacted by Wednesday’s flash floods.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The foreigners include citizens from various countries, including India, the US, the UK, Australia, Ukraine, Malaysia, Canada and Singapore. Of the 183 Indians reported missing, 85 have been rescued or contacted. The US accounts for the second-highest number of missing foreigners at 67 (with two rescued), followed by Ukraine at 61.

TOPSHOT - A man (R) stands amidst houses heavily covered in mud following flash floods at Devighat in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 29, 2026. Rescuers in Nepal and China were still battling on August 29 to locate thousands of people missing days after a deadly, tsunami-like wall of water and debris swept through the Himalayan region, engulfing villages. Nearly 3,000 people were still missing on August 29 and 633 confirmed dead after flash floods and landslides hit the Nepal-Tibet border. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP)

Also Read | Several NRIs, OCIs missing as Nepal floods disrupt cellphone links

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

TAAN’s second vice president, Sanam Sherpa, said they have been unable to contact staff at the hotels in Rasuwa where tourists stay. “The bridges and villages in Nuwakot, which connect to Rasuwa, are also destroyed. We are unable to get in touch with the hotels. There are reports that the hotels and towns in both districts (Nuwakot and Rasuwa) are washed away. Our association has shared the passport and registration details of every foreigner registered with the different trekking companies before proceeding to this border district.”