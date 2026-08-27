India watches Nepal flood crisis, puts NDRF on high alert in UP, Bihar

The Union government is keeping a close watch on the situation arising from the flash flood in Nepal, as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been put on high alert and posted in the border districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, a government statement said on Wednesday. Both states share a border with Nepal. During the day, Shah, who is closely monitoring the Nepal flood, spoke to the chief ministers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, as many border districts there have been placed on high alert. (AFP) The home ministry said late Wednesday that, as per inputs from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level in Nepal’s reservoirs is reducing and the situation is under control. “No panic-like situation has arisen. The officers of the ministry of home affairs, along with the ministry of external affairs (MEA), ministry of jal shakti, and ministry of defence, are continuously monitoring the situation.” Union home minister Amit Shah said India stands by the Nepal government in this hour of crisis. “The devastation caused by the floods in Nepal is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with those families who have lost their loved ones in this disaster. In this hour of crisis, the Government of India stands with Nepal. I have spoken with the Chief Ministers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh regarding this disaster in Nepal. The NDRF has also been placed on high alert along with the local administrations and relief-rescue teams in the border areas where its impact may be felt,” he said on X.

Deep Dive What measures has India taken in response to the flood crisis in Nepal? Why are Indian citizens missing in Nepal after the flash floods? How is the flood situation in Nepal expected to impact India?

NDRF officials in Bihar said that people in some villages were asked to evacuate as a precautionary measure. “The teams are in all vulnerable areas and closely tracking the water flow,” one official said. Also Read | ‘A wall of water came thundering down ’: Nepal flood survivor recounts terrifying moment A PIB statement said that there are reports of missing Indian tourists in Nepal territory. “The MEA/Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued emergency numbers for assistance and information regarding Indian nationals affected by the flash floods in Nepal. People requiring assistance can contact the embassy on the helpline +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500,” it added. The Nepalese tourism ministry said that hundreds of people (mostly tourists, including 133 Indian nationals or OCIs) are missing. Most of them were on their way to the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage and were staying at hotels and homestays in Raswagadi to spend the night before crossing over to Tibet on Wednesday. Among those yet to contact their relatives in Nepal is Delhi resident Seema Raula. Her brother Sumit Rawla and sister-in-law Shukabshi Rawal are missing. Seema said they are Singapore citizens (OCI card holders) who were on their way to Kailash Mansarovar. “We want the Nepal embassy to help us. We are unable to get in touch with anyone in Nepal. They were in a village called Tumur which was badly hit. They were staying in a hotel named Hotel Kailash and were supposed to cross the border today. The hotel is 5 minutes from Raswagadhi.” During the day, Shah, who is closely monitoring the situation, spoke to the chief ministers of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, as many border districts there have been placed on high alert. People aware of the matter said senior home ministry officials have asked the NDRF rescuers to be on standby, as they could be flown to Nepal for rescue operations too. In India, teams have already been mobilised in the border districts of Bihar and UP. External affairs minister S Jaishankar, said that India has dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance. Also Read | Nepal Horror Caught On Cam: People Seen Fleeing Moments Before Disaster Struck

A survivor being airlifted in Trishuli (Reuters)