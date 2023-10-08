News / World News / Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces an expected decline in USD: Here's how you can prepare

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announces an expected decline in USD: Here's how you can prepare

ByJahanvi Sharma
Oct 08, 2023 08:36 PM IST

Janet Yellen has advised people to diversify their interests as USD is expected to decline. Read more below about the announcement and ways to prepare.

In 2022, the U.S. Dollar saw an 8% decline in its share of global reserve. This has led to some questioning if the dollar days were over.

According to her, no existing currency can displace the greenbacks.
According to her, no existing currency can displace the greenbacks.

Janet Yellen on the dollar's decline

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

However, in a congressional hearing on Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shared her opinion on the same.

According to her, no existing currency can displace the greenbacks.

Though it is true that U.S. sanctions and foreign policy have led to countries such as - China, Russia and others dethroning the dollar, Janet insists that “it will not be easy for any country to devise a way to get around the dollar.”

However, she did issue a warning that the currency's share of the global reserve may continue to decline as other countries continue to “diversify”

When questioned if the dollar's international dominant status is declining she said she sees, “virtually no meaningful workaround for most countries for using the dollar as a reserve currency.”

In order to help you look for other options we have brought you three investments that can keep you floating against the submerging dollar:

GOLD

Gold is an amazing alternative due to its credible stability and maintenance over time.

The best way to venture into this investment is by opening a Gold IRA — a type of individual retirement account that allows you to invest in gold and other precious metals in physical forms.

FINE ART

Art never dies, right? Then what better option for you to invest in than artwork?

Treat it as stocks, you buy and sell and earn.

While one can not begin by investing in an expensive one, you can build up your worth slowly and steadily.

REAL ESTATE

Looking for something a bit more tangible? Real estate is a field where investment will be resistant to the decline of the dollar and continue to generate a passive income for you.

While purchasing property might not be everyone's cup of tea, you can always invest in smaller things like vacation and home rentals.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out