Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump admin plans raid in Chicago on ‘illegal immigrants’ right after taking office: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 18, 2025 09:07 AM IST

“Within moments of my inauguration, we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history,” Donald Trump said in January 2024.

Incoming US President Donald Trump's administration is planning a raid in Chicago on Tuesday as part of its measures to crack down on immigration it considers as “illegal”, reported the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

Incoming White House 'border czar' Tom Homan speaks during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 22, 2024. (File image)(AFP)
Incoming White House 'border czar' Tom Homan speaks during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 22, 2024. (File image)(AFP)

The proposed raid in Chicago will come a day after Trump will assume power as the new US president on January 20.

"(We are) going to start right here in Chicago, Illinois,” the report quoted Tom Homan, Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency head, as saying at an event in the city.

“And if the Chicago mayor doesn’t want to help, he can step aside. But if he impedes us, if he knowingly harbours or conceals an illegal alien, I will prosecute him,” Homan added.

Also read | Tom Homan reveals shocking amount Trump would need to 'start' mass deportations: ‘Going to be expensive’

Enforcement to intensify

Trump's transition team did not respond to news agency Reuters' request to comment on the proposal. However, a source confirmed that the Republican administration will intensify enforcement of its immigration measures nationwide.

“We’re going to be doing operations all across the country. You’re going to see arrests in New York. You’re going to see arrests in Miami,” an official said. However, he ruled out a special focus on Chicago or an increased deployment of personnel in the city.

Also read | Tom Homan rips into illegal aliens, NY governor after woman burned alive on subway: ‘There’s nothing you…’

Trump on immigration

The rhetoric of mass immigration into the US remained one of the main focuses of Trump's presidential election campaign. “Within moments of my inauguration, we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history,” Trump said in January 2024.

Homan said the new administration will look for a “third country” to accept deported illegal immigrants if their home nations delay or refuse to admit them back. Homan said the strategy will be a significant part of Trump's measures to implement the “largest deportation in history”.

“It’s not going to be a mass sweep of neighbourhoods. It’s not going to be building concentration camps. I’ve read it all. It’s ridiculous,” Homan had said when asked about the impact of proposed measures on immigrant families and their children.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On