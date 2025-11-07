Trump administration announces Boeing deals in Central Asia

US President Donald Trump's administration announced on Thursday new deals to sell up to 37 Boeing airplanes to airlines in the Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Orders for new US-made Boeing planes have been a key feature of trade deals and negotiations with foreign governments, including those involving Trump.(AFP)

The Commerce Department said Kazakhstan's flag carrier, Air Astana, plans to buy up to 15 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to grow and modernise its fleet.

The orders were signed at the C5 1 Summit in Washington on the 10th anniversary of the diplomatic meeting of the leaders of the five Central Asian republics and the United States.

Air Astana currently operates three Boeing 767 wide-body jets, connecting Kazakhstan with destinations in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The new planes will enable expansion into North America, Boeing said.

Tajikistan's national carrier Somon Air plans to buy up to 14 Boeing airplanes including four 787s and 10 737 MAX airplanes, Commerce said, while Uzbekistan Airways plans to buy eight additional 787 planes.

Boeing has won orders for hundreds of new airplanes this year, announced as part of trade agreements.

One big order not yet finalised is with China. Boeing is in talks to sell as many as 500 jets to China, Reuters reported in September, which would represent a major breakthrough for the company in the world's second-largest aviation market, where orders have stalled amid US-China trade tensions.