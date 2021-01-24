IND USA
Trump administration had no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan: White House

"The process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside of nursing homes and hospitals out into the community as a whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House," Klain said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:04 PM IST
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington. (AP)

There was no distribution plan for the coronavirus vaccine set up by the Trump administration as the virus raged in their last months in office, new President Joe Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, said on Sunday.

