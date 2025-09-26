USA-TRUMP/TARIFFS-PHARMACEUTICALS (URGENT):Trump announces 100% tariff on imports of branded or patented pharmaceuticals from October 1
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United States will impose a 100% tariff on imports of branded or patented pharmaceutical products from October 1, unless a pharmaceutical company is building a manufacturing plant in the U.S., President Donald Trump said on Thursday.
"There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these pharmaceutical products if construction has started," Trump said on Truth Social.
(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Caitlin Webber)
