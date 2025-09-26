Search
Trump announces 100% tariff on imports of branded or patented pharmaceuticals from October 1

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 05:14 am IST

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The United States will impose a 100% tariff on imports of branded or patented pharmaceutical products from October 1, unless a pharmaceutical company is building a manufacturing plant in the U.S., President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump speaks about his memorandum on the implementation of the death penalty in Washington D.C, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 25, 2025.(REUTERS)
"There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these pharmaceutical products if construction has started," Trump said on Truth Social.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

