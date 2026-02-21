Trump attacks Supreme Court justices over tariff ruling: 'Embarrassment to their families'

US President Donald Trump on Friday delivered a scathing personal rebuke of the Supreme Court justices who invalidated his global tariffs, including two he nominated, alleging they were being “swayed by foreign interests.” US President Donald Trump (AP)

“I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country,” Trump told reporters at a White House press conference.

“They’re very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution,” he said, at one point dismissing them as “fools and lap dogs.”

Although the Supreme Court has largely ruled in Trump’s favor since he took office in January last year, the tariffs decision marked his first setback.

'Terrible decision, embarrassment' When asked whether he regretted appointing justices Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch, both of whom voted against him, Trump said he did not “want to say whether or not I regret.”

“I think their decision was terrible,” he said. “I think it’s an embarrassment to their families if you want to know the truth, the two of them.”

Chief Justice John Roberts joined Barrett and Gorsuch, along with the court’s three liberal justices, in the 6–3 ruling that declared Trump’s sweeping global tariffs illegal.

Trump praised the three conservatives who dissented, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh, whom Trump appointed.

He thanked the trio “for their strength and wisdom, and love of our country.”

Trump called the ruling shaped by ‘outside forces’ Trump singled out Kavanaugh, who authored a 63-page dissent, calling him a “genius” and saying he was “so proud of him.”

The president also suggested the ruling was shaped by outside forces.

“It’s my opinion that the court has been swayed by foreign interests,” he said. “I think that foreign interests are represented by people that I believe have undue influence.

“They have a lot of influence over the Supreme Court, whether it’s through fear or respect or friendships, I don’t know,” he added.

Pressed by a reporter on whether he had evidence of foreign influence, Trump replied: “You’re going to find out.”

Vice President JD Vance echoed the criticism, describing the ruling as “lawlessness from the court, plain and simple.”

Asked whether the six justices who ruled against him would be welcome at next week’s State of the Union address, Trump responded: “Three are happily invited.”

The others are “invited, barely,” he said, adding, “I couldn’t care less if they come.”