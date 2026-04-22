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'Will extend ceasefire until Iran submits proposal': Trump's big announcement ahead of deadline

Donald Trump said that Iran was yet to come up with a unified proposal on negotiations and said that the ceasefire is extended until it does.

Updated on: Apr 22, 2026 02:29 am IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will be extending the ceasefire with Iran upon request from Pakistan, the lead mediator in ongoing negotiations.

DONALD TRUMP ANNOUNCED THE EXTENSION OF THE IRAN-US CEASEFIRE ON WEDNESDAY.

Trump said that Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir have urged him to hold off attacks on Iran until Tehran's leaders can come up with a “unified proposal”. Follow live updates on Iran US war here.

While the US President has announced the extension of ceasefire, he also said that the naval blockade of Iranian ports near the Strait of Hormuz will continue. “I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

He had also clarified that he won't be extending the ceasefire, and contradicted himself hours later.

Uncertainty looms on Pak talks

Despite Trump's announcement, uncertainty and confusion over the state of the second round of talks in Islamabad remains. There is no clarity yet on when the talks would take place and Iran is yet to officially confirm its participation.

Iran's state media earlier reported that Iran has “rejected” participation due to the US's “excessive” demands and refusal to lift the naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz.

A new sticking point in the negotiations is the seizure of Touska, an Iranian-flagged vessel intercepted by the US Marines in the Gulf of Oman. While Trump alleges that the container ship's crew refused to adhere to warnings following which the military boarded it, Iran calls the seizure "armed piracy”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the “striking” of the vessel a breach of the ceasefire by the US.

 
announcement proposal iran ceasefire
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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