United States President Donald Trump on Monday defended Jensen Huang, claiming that the Nvidia chief executive officer “did not know” about the alleged sale of the company's chips to China. Trump further said he had played a role in Jensen's return as Nvidia's CEO.
“…He certainly did not know about it, or at least that's been our very powerful impression. He didn't know about it. Why would he put himself at that risk,” Trump told CNBC in response to a question.
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Jensen was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO, president and a member of its board on Monday, days after he resigned after reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy. Trump welcomed Jensen's return, saying the US “needed” his leadership at Nvidia, one of the largest chipmakers in the world in terms of market capitalisation. He also claimed that he spoke to Nvidia's board of directors and “convinced them” to reinstate Jensen.{{/usCountry}}
Jensen was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO, president and a member of its board on Monday, days after he resigned after reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy. Trump welcomed Jensen's return, saying the US “needed” his leadership at Nvidia, one of the largest chipmakers in the world in terms of market capitalisation. He also claimed that he spoke to Nvidia's board of directors and “convinced them” to reinstate Jensen.{{/usCountry}}
Deep Dive
Did Trump say Jensen Huang knew Nvidia chips were being sold to China?
Why did Trump push for Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO?
Why are lawmakers questioning Huang's reinstatement at Nvidia?
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“I spoke to them, let me put it that way. And I convinced them,” Trump told CNBC.
What is the row over alleged illegal smuggling of chips
The row over advanced Nvidia AI chips has been regarding their alleged illegal smuggling to China, with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang at the centre of this. Jensen's affair with Alice triggered multiple investigations into the company's chip deals, Megaspeed and other related links. Nvidia also opened an internal investigation into reports of Jensen having been a “target of a foreign intelligence effort.”
A recent Wall Street Journal report mentioned a new face, Chinese national Li Ming, in the entire suspected spy-and-chip-smuggling scene. Ming, who is currently out on bail in Singapore, was a central operator of a network of companies that smuggled restricted Nvidia AI chips into China, WSJ reported citing people familiar to the matter.
Among this network of companies was Megaspeed, where Alice Huang was managing director. In February 2025, Li, along with others, was charged with fraud in Singapore in connection with an alleged transhipment of Nvidia chips, according to the report. Several companies had been named in the case, but not Megaspeed.
The surfacing of the new Li Ming connection reportedly shows that the efforts to help China close the gap in the AI race went far beyond the Megaspeed row.
Also Read | 'US needs his leadership': Why Trump is cheering for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia
Trump responds to reports of US intelligence alerting him of Jensen Huang's ties with Megaspeed executive
In an interview with CNBC, Trump was asked about reports that he was alerted by the US intelligence regarding Jensen's closeness to Alice Huang, who was suspected of being a Chinese spy. While Trump responded that he would “not get into it”, he said he was “not bothered” by sale of chips which are “obsolete.”
“I'm not bothered when you sell other chips that other people have and, you know, where the technology is essentially obsolete. You know, some of these things are two years old and they're obsolete, and frankly, they're all over the place,” he told CNBC. But the US President said there was a “big difference” between old chips and “a super-advanced brand-new chip.”
“When you sell that chip, even that chip, and then that group goes out and sells it to China or somebody, gives it or sells it, well, that bothers me,” Trump said. However, the US President asserted that Jensen had no knowledge of any such sale.
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