Trump claims killings of Iran protesters ‘stopped’ as Tehran signals fast trials

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday reportedly said that he has been told “on good authority” that plans for executions in Iran have stopped, even as Tehran signalled fast trials and executions ahead in its crackdown on protesters. The president on Tuesday consulted with his national security team about next steps after telling reporters he believed the killing in Iran was “significant.” (Bloomberg File Photo)

Trump's statement came amid tensions between the US and Iran, when Trump had told the protesting Iranians in the past days that “help is on the way” and that his administration would “act accordingly” in response to the Iranian government. Follow for live updates on Iran protest

Without offering many details about the claims, Trump said that Iran is stopping its plans for execution, Associated Press reported.

“We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, it’s stopped, it’s stopping,” Trump was quoted as saying. “And there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions, so I’ve been told that on good authority.”

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and key White House National Security Council officials began meeting last Friday to develop options for Trump, ranging from a diplomatic approach to military strikes.

The Iranian security force's crackdown on the demonstrations has killed at least 2,586, AP reported, citing US-based Human Rights Activists news agency.

Earlier reports said that Iran’s judiciary chief has signalled fast trials and executions for those detained in nationwide protests. Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei made the comment in a video shared by Iranian state television on Wednesday, Associated Press reported.

Gholamhossein emphasised the need for swift action, saying delays would lessen the impact. His remarks challenge President Trump, who warned Iran about executions in an interview aired Tuesday.