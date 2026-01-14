AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to Jaishankar for evacuation of Indian student amid unrest in Iran

Shortly after Indian embassy in Iran issued a ‘leave now’ advisory for all Indian nationals in the country, AIMIM president and member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi requested external affairs minister S Jaishankar to evacuate a female student stranded in Iran amid widespread unrest across the Islamic republic. After the student's father on Tuesday had requested Owaisi, foreign secretary of India Vikram Misri, and Jaishankar to evacuate his daughter from Tehran amid heightened violence in the country, Owaisi on Wednesday urged the external affairs minister's attention to this issue. (Raj K Raj /Hindustan Times file photo for representation)

Currently stranded in Tehran, Ayman Fatima hails from Noorkhan Bazar in Hyderabad's Darulshifa in Telangana and is a student of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences. Fatima's father on Tuesday had requested Owaisi, foreign secretary of India Vikram Misri, and Jaishankar to evacuate his daughter from Tehran amid heightened violence in the country. Today, Owaisi urged the external affairs minister's attention to this issue.

“Sir @DrSJaishankar, I request your urgent attention to evacuate this Indian student (Ayman Fatima) stranded in Tehran, Iran. Her passport is with the university authorities; there has been no contact with her family,” Owaisi wrote on his official X handle as he added that Fatima's father is currently in UAE and urged Jaishankar to intervene at the earliest.

Also read | Indian embassy in Iran issues fresh advisory ‘to leave by available means of transport’ as protests escalate Indian embassy issues ‘leave now’ advisory Indian embassy in Tehran on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory for Indian citizens in the Islamic republic as protests continue to rattle Iran for almost two weeks now.

As a continuation to its earlier advisory dated January 5, 2026, the embassy urged Indian nationals who are currently in Iran including students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists, to leave by available means of transport, including commercial flights

“It is reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments,” Indian embassy in Iran wrote on X and urged Indian nationals in Iran to have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them.