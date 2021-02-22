Trump could declare himself 2024 presidential nominee in speech: Report
Former US President Donald Trump is likely to declare himself the “presumptive 2024 nominee” in his first public appearance after leaving office, according to news report by Axios.
Trump is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of conservatives considered to be an essential stop over for Republicans with presidential aspirations. Aides said earlier he was expected to speak on February 28.
The former president will declare himself the “presumptive” nominee and is likely to say “I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge”, a report by Axios said, citing top Trump allies, including a long-time adviser, none of whom were identified in the report.
The former president has not yet spoken about his post-White House plans in clear terms. But his aides and relatives have all pointed to a possible presidential run in 2024.
“We will be back in some form,” Trump had himself said in his last remarks as president on January 20.
The former president has kept a low profile since, forced primarily by the loss of his social media accounts that have remained shut since the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
But he has lashed out Republican leaders who are seeking to end his influence in the party, such as Mitch McConnell, the minority leader in the Senate, who has been the former president’s most outspoken critic. A tussle is under way for the control of the Republican Party with some leaders like McConnell eager to take it past Trump, and away from his divisive politics.
Many others who had criticised him in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol insurrection have since fallen in line. Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy and his No 2. Steve Scalise, have both been to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort that is his home for him now, in a public show of support.
The former president remains a dominant force in the party. Nearly 6 out of 10 registered Republicans said Trump should play a dominant role in the party, in a recent poll. And 54% said they will back him in the 2024 primary, a whopping 42 points ahead of former vice-president Mike Pence
