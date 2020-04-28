e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump defends Covid-19 predictions after report surfaces that US ignored warnings

Trump defends Covid-19 predictions after report surfaces that US ignored warnings

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump was repeatedly warned in his daily intelligence briefing in January and February -- a document the paper said he seldom reads -- that the virus posed a threat to the US.

world Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:16 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Washington DC
US President Donald Trump pauses during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US.
US President Donald Trump pauses during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US. (Bloomberg)
         

President Donald Trump defended his early, dismissive response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying Tuesday that he was told late in February that it wouldn’t be a problem.

“Even professionals like Anthony were saying this is no problem,” Trump told reporters in a White House meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday, referring to the government’s top infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci.

“This is late in February. This is no problem,” he said. “This is going to blow over.”

The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump was repeatedly warned in his daily intelligence briefing in January and February -- a document the paper said he seldom reads -- that the virus posed a threat to the US

“I would have to check,” Trump said of the report. “I want to look as to the exact dates of warnings.”

Fauci said on NBC’s Today show on Feb. 29 that Americans didn’t need to change to change their daily routines yet to avoid infection, but warned that could change. The Trump administration endorsed social-distancing practices that have crippled the economy on March 16, after they had already been adopted by many businesses, state governments and ordinary Americans.

A top CDC official, Nancy Messonnier, warned Feb. 25 that the agency expected “community spread” of the virus and that “disruption to everyday life might be severe.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

tags
top news
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
PM Modi gets a SOS message from UAE for Indian healthcare personnel
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
Nation still awaits a clear lockdown exit strategy: Congress
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
‘Poor workers first’: PM Modi’s ground rule for evacuation of Indians
Could bill China for coronavirus pandemic damage, says Donald Trump
Could bill China for coronavirus pandemic damage, says Donald Trump
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
WhatsApp calls with 8 participants is live
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Didn’t care about a Test match: Lee on dismissing Tendulkar first time
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Hot wheels: McLaren’s $1 Million Senna supercar recalled. Here is why
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
Covid-19: How to shop safely & navigate through markets after lockdown ends
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news