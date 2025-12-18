Trump Defends Handling of Economy, Announces Military Dividend

WASHINGTON—President Trump on Wednesday defended his handling of the economy during a rare prime time speech and announced a $1,776 “warrior dividend” check for active duty servicemembers that he said would be paid for with tariff revenue.

“Military servicemembers will receive a special we call warrior dividend before Christmas, a warrior dividend in honor of our nation’s founding in 1776,” Trump said, speaking from the Diplomatic Room of the White House, which was decorated for the holidays. “Nobody deserves it more than our military.”

Trump’s speech was aimed at marking almost a year in office and assuaging mounting voter concerns about rising prices. The president made repeated claims that he has brought down the prices of products like eggs and Thanksgiving turkey, and he touted his marquee legislation package that extended tax cuts, boosted defense and border spending, and reduced spending on domestic programs.

“Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it,” Trump said.

Democrats criticized the president in real time, saying that the tone and substance felt out of touch. “I’m watching the speech and it’s wild,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) on X. “He has no idea what’s going on in the country.”

