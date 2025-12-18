Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump Defends Handling of Economy, Announces Military Dividend

WSJ
Updated on: Dec 18, 2025 10:49 am IST

The president said millions of active duty servicemembers would receive a $1,776 “warrior dividend” funded with tariff revenue.

WASHINGTON—President Trump on Wednesday defended his handling of the economy during a rare prime time speech and announced a $1,776 “warrior dividend” check for active duty servicemembers that he said would be paid for with tariff revenue.

President Trump speaking from the White House on Wednesday evening. PREMIUM
President Trump speaking from the White House on Wednesday evening.

“Military servicemembers will receive a special we call warrior dividend before Christmas, a warrior dividend in honor of our nation’s founding in 1776,” Trump said, speaking from the Diplomatic Room of the White House, which was decorated for the holidays. “Nobody deserves it more than our military.”

Trump’s speech was aimed at marking almost a year in office and assuaging mounting voter concerns about rising prices. The president made repeated claims that he has brought down the prices of products like eggs and Thanksgiving turkey, and he touted his marquee legislation package that extended tax cuts, boosted defense and border spending, and reduced spending on domestic programs.

“Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it,” Trump said.

Democrats criticized the president in real time, saying that the tone and substance felt out of touch. “I’m watching the speech and it’s wild,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) on X. “He has no idea what’s going on in the country.”

Write to Meridith McGraw at Meridith.McGraw@WSJ.com and Annie Linskey at annie.linskey@wsj.com

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Trump Defends Handling of Economy, Announces Military Dividend
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On