e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘A great day for George Floyd,’ says Trump as he hails strong jobs report for US

‘A great day for George Floyd,’ says Trump as he hails strong jobs report for US

Trump’s comments about Floyd came as he shifted from discussing a drop in the unemployment rate to say everyone deserved “equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement, regardless of race, color, gender or creed.”

world Updated: Jun 06, 2020 06:58 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
President Donald Trump on Friday declared it was “a great day” for George Floyd as he discussed a strong jobs report for the country.
President Donald Trump on Friday declared it was “a great day” for George Floyd as he discussed a strong jobs report for the country.
         

President Donald Trump on Friday declared it was “a great day” for George Floyd as he discussed a strong jobs report for the country and efforts to bring about racial equality. Joe Biden, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, said Trump’s comments about Floyd were “despicable.”

Trump’s comments about Floyd came as he shifted from discussing a drop in the unemployment rate to say everyone deserved “equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement, regardless of race, color, gender or creed.” “We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen,” Trump said.

“Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country.” He added: “This is a great day for him. It’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

Floyd, who was black, died after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, ignoring Floyd’s cries that he couldn’t breathe and bystander shouts. Floyd’s death set off protests around the world, including outside the White House.

Trump spoke shortly after the government said the unemployment rate had dropped to 13.3%, better than expected but still on par with Great Depression-era levels of joblessness. He offered the data as evidence that the nation had overcome the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and had begun an economic comeback.

Biden panned Trump’s comments during an economic speech in Delaware.

“We’re speaking of a man who was brutally killed by an act of needless violence and by a larger tide of injustice that has metastasized on this president’s watch,” Biden said.

“George Floyd’s last words, ‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe,’ have echoed all across this nation and quite frankly around the world,” Biden added. “For the president to try to put any other words in the mouth of George Floyd, I frankly think, is despicable.”

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said some news outlets had “purposely misreported” the president’s comments to insinuate that Floyd would be pleased about the positive jobs numbers. He said Trump was referencing the “national conversation” that followed Floyd’s death and “Americans coming together on the belief that everyone should be treated equally under the law.”

“The sentences that preceded and followed the president’s sentiments about Mr. Floyd made the context crystal clear,” Murtaugh said. “Media claims that the president said that Mr. Floyd would be praising the economic news are wrong, purposefully misrepresented, and maliciously crafted.”

tags
top news
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Govt weighs new employment options for migrant returnees
Govt weighs new employment options for migrant returnees
India records 300 deaths in one day for first time since Covid-19 outbreak
India records 300 deaths in one day for first time since Covid-19 outbreak
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
Biopharma major AstraZeneca ties up with Indian institute to produce potential vaccine
Cyclones over Arabian Sea on the rise due to global warming: Hiroyuki Murakami
Cyclones over Arabian Sea on the rise due to global warming: Hiroyuki Murakami
UN body warns of another invasion of locusts in July
UN body warns of another invasion of locusts in July
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
Covid update: Trump on Covid, vaccine; Maha tally; Rahul’s ‘failed lockdown’ jibe
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In