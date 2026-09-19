Trump announces deal with Denmark giving US 'permanent control over security' in Greenland

President Donald Trump said on Friday Washington has entered into an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that gives the US permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland.

Donald Trump speaks during an event about healthcare in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday Sept. 18. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

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"I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"There will be NO COST to the United States! At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America."

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Reuters reported that the United States and Denmark are closing in on a potential deal over the status of Greenland that would give the US military an expanded presence on the island, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Reuters reported that the United States and Denmark are closing in on a potential deal over the status of Greenland that would give the US military an expanded presence on the island, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

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Any potential accord would stop well short of US President Donald Trump's ambition to acquire Greenland outright, said the people, who requested anonymity. But an agreement could nonetheless result in the US having a more robust presence on a landmass that has captured Trump's attention for nearly a decade.

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The parties have discussed arrangements to ensure that Greenlandic territory could be used for the Golden Dome, a massive missile defense shield that the Trump administration is attempting to build to protect US territory, the people said.

One of the people said that the parties were also discussing arrangements to limit Chinese presence on and influence over the island.

The announcement of a deal is highly possible - though not guaranteed - in the coming days or weeks, the people said. It is unclear whether, or how strongly, Trump backs the emerging agreement.