Trump has no plans to meet Putin in the ‘immediate future,’ says US official

US President Donald Trump currently has no immediate plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, a US official said Tuesday, days after Trump claimed the two leaders would meet within two weeks in Budapest.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by telephone on Monday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, after Trump’s announcement that the top diplomats would meet this week to arrange a Budapest summit.

"An additional in-person meeting between the secretary and foreign minister is not necessary, and there are no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the immediate future," the Trump administration official said on condition of anonymity.

A "productive” call between Rubio and Lavrov

The official described the call between Rubio and Lavrov as "productive."

The Kremlin also stated Tuesday that there is no "precise timeframe" for a summit between Trump and Putin.

The Russian leader spoke by telephone on Thursday with Trump, who was scheduled the next day to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss providing US-made Tomahawk missiles capable of penetrating deep into Russia.

Trump hailed the call as progress and quickly posted on social media that he would meet with Putin within two weeks in Budapest.

The announcement marks the latest abrupt shift by Trump, who in August welcomed Putin to Alaska, his first visit to Western soil since ordering the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Trump has acknowledged frustrations with Putin despite previously boasting that he could end the war within a day of returning to the White House due to his personal chemistry with the Russian leader.