Trump health update: Why POTUS visited Walter Reed today; what we know as doctor raises sleep concerns

US President Donald Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday for what the White House described as a routine medical and dental evaluation, marking his third scheduled checkup at the facility in just over a year.

A portrait of Trump is displayed in the lobby of the the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after Trump arrived at the facility May 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

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As reported by NewsNation, Trump was also expected to spend time with service members and staff during the visit. The latest medical appointment comes ahead of the president’s 80th birthday next month.

Why did Trump visit Walter Reed?

The White House has insisted the visit was part of Trump’s normal healthcare schedule and not connected to any emergency medical issue.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, has repeatedly maintained that the president remains in strong physical and cognitive condition and is fully capable of carrying out presidential duties.

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{{^usCountry}} During a Cabinet meeting earlier this year, Trump said he had taken cognitive tests three times and “aced” each one. “One doctor said, ‘I’ve never seen anybody get them all right,’” Trump claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a Cabinet meeting earlier this year, Trump said he had taken cognitive tests three times and “aced” each one. “One doctor said, ‘I’ve never seen anybody get them all right,’” Trump claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump health update: POTUS says he has known his son ‘for a long time’; Internet baffled by bizarre remarks CNN doctor raises concerns over sleep {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump health update: POTUS says he has known his son ‘for a long time’; Internet baffled by bizarre remarks CNN doctor raises concerns over sleep {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a separate incident, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said Americans deserve a “clear understanding” that Trump is “fit for duty” and questioned whether the White House had adequately explained several visible health concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate incident, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said Americans deserve a “clear understanding” that Trump is “fit for duty” and questioned whether the White House had adequately explained several visible health concerns. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The president has severe daytime somnolence,” Reiner said. “He falls asleep very often.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The president has severe daytime somnolence,” Reiner said. “He falls asleep very often.” {{/usCountry}}

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Reiner referenced moments in which Trump appeared drowsy during public appearances, including recent Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery. Daytime somnolence, also known as hypersomnia, refers to excessive daytime sleepiness.

The CNN analyst added that persistent daytime sleepiness can sometimes be associated with increased risks of cognitive decline, heart problems and reduced mental sharpness.

Also Read: Trump health update: POTUS caught slurring words during speech in 90F heatwave; check what he said

Bruising and swelling

Trump has recently been seen with visible bruising on his hands, which White House officials attributed to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

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The president has also appeared with swelling in his legs and ankles. Doctors for the president have said the swelling is linked to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that affects blood circulation in the veins and is relatively common among older adults.

The White House additionally confirmed earlier this year that Trump had been using prescribed cream for a visible rash on his neck, though officials did not specify the exact condition being treated.

NewsNation also reported that Trump returned to Walter Reed in October for a follow-up visit that included a CT scan. The White House later described the scan results as normal but released few further details.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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