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Trump marks ‘no tax on tips’ anniversary with McDonald’s delivery at White House

The President also invited Simmons and her husband Leo, to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at the White House lawns on June 14.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 12:18 am IST
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US President Donald Trump received two large bags from McDonalds from a doorstep delivery driver at the Oval Office at the White House to mark the first anniversary of the 'no tax on tips' law.

US President Donald Trump receives a McDonald's delivery via DoorDash from Sharon Simmons outside the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, DC.(REUTERS)

"This doesn't look staged, does it," Trump joked as Sharon Simmons, a Door Dash Grandma, completed an unusual order, delivering the President's "favourites" from the burger chain, at the Oval Office.

Simmons, wearing a red T-shirt with 'DoorDash Grandma' written on the front, appeared surprised when Trump asked her to join him in addressing the media gathered outside the Oval Office.

"Would you like to do a little news conference with me, with these people?" Trump asked her. "These are not the nicest people."

Also Read | What was on Trump’s big McDonald’s order? New details emerge amid health concerns

'I'll do whatever you ask me to do, sir,' Simmons responded.

 
oval office mcdonald's donald trump
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