Russia should avoid actions that expand its war in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump and NATO chief Mark Rutte said in a joint statement on Wednesday after a meeting in Florida where they also discussed the Iran war.

Donald Trump and NATO chief Mark Rutte issued a joint statement on Wednesday after a meeting in Florida, also discussing the Iran war. (Reuters/Representational image) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The meeting came after the Republican leader, who has been critical of America's Western ⁠allies, met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week in Asia, referring to each as his "friend."

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

"We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war, and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the war as rapidly as possible," the leaders said in their statement.

Also Read: 'Trump never learns': Democrats vow to fight proposed tariffs on India, other nations

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump's meeting with ​Putin triggered a backlash from domestic Democratic opponents and European allies, with the latter having ‌pushed ⁠to be included in US-backed talks to end the war in Ukraine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump's meeting with ​Putin triggered a backlash from domestic Democratic opponents and European allies, with the latter having ‌pushed ⁠to be included in US-backed talks to end the war in Ukraine. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Rutte, who has repeatedly tried to soothe tension within NATO ​and keep Trump onside, has said it was normal for major ​nuclear powers to meet.

Rutte and Trump also talked about boosting defense spending and investment in the United States and across NATO, according to their statement.

Also Read: NATO to send early-warning system aircraft to Poland after missiles incident

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The war in Ukraine and US-Israeli war on Iran were the primary subjects of the talks, it added, but did not say what was discussed on Iran.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has ​been criticized by Trump, has said Europe had to be included in peace ​talks.

Trump has often criticized Washington's Western and democratic allies over issues such as NATO spending, trade tariffs and what he calls their inadequate support for the war on Iran.