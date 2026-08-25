Trump says Hormuz mines cleared, warns Iran against planting new ones: ‘Immediate destruction’

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that all mines in the Strait of Hormuz had been removed or detonated, saying he had been informed regarding the same by the American Navy.

"Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed," Trump said. (Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, issued a warning to Iran, saying ships found to be “placing new mines” would be “immediately and systematically destroyed.”

“I have just been informed by the United States Navy that all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the International Waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” the US President said. He further added, “Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed.”

US watching ‘every inch of’ Hormuz, Iran nuclear sites: Trump

Trump claimed that the US was “watching every inch” of the waterway and the Pickaxe Mountain “through space force”. Pickaxe Mountain, formally known as Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La, is an under-construction Iranian nuclear site buried deep beneath a mountain near the country's Natanz nuclear facility, according to the Associated Press.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The US President said American forces were also keeping a tab on the three Iranian nuclear sites, which they had struck earlier. “There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect,” he said. Trump had, in a post on Truth Social earlier on Tuesday, claimed that Iran was facing a “humanitarian crisis of epic proportions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US President said American forces were also keeping a tab on the three Iranian nuclear sites, which they had struck earlier. “There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect,” he said. Trump had, in a post on Truth Social earlier on Tuesday, claimed that Iran was facing a “humanitarian crisis of epic proportions.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He alleged that Tehran was not paying “large segments” of its military, and claimed the “killing” of protesters in Iran. “The failing Islamic Republic of Iran is not paying large segments of their military, while at the same time killing protesters, even when they are not protesting, at levels not seen before. It is a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions, and must be stopped, NOW,” Trump said.

Iran predicts 'another defeat' for US, claims ‘two-year plan’ for US sanctions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump's warning to Iran on Hormuz comes even as the US seeks to increase economic pressure on the country with the unveiling of new sanctions. The new measures expands the use of secondary sanctions, which can target countries, companies and other entities that do business with Iran.

While some senior leaders of the Iranian regime have suggested ending the conflict “in a position of power and dignity”, the country's economy minister Ali Madanizadeh on Monday struck a defiant tone. He predicted “another defeat” for America, saying Iran had a “two-year plan” to deal with Washington’s new sanctions.

“They have done everything they could to test the determination of the Iranian people and the country's officials, but they have failed every time. It seems they wished to suffer yet another defeat,” Iran's economy minister told state television. "We've been waiting for these plans for a long time, and the government is and was ready and has a two-year plan to manage these events," he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}