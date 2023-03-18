Donald Trump says he will be arrested Tuesday, asks supporters to protest

Former President Donald Trump said he’s bracing to be arrested on March 21 in a probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, citing unspecified leaks in the investigation, and called for protest to “take our nation back.”

Trump paired his comments in an all-caps post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday with a renewed verbal attack on investigators, who he said are pursuing a “fairytale” that has been debunked.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is conducting a grand jury investigation of a hush-money payment Trump allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public before the 2016 election about an alleged decade-old sexual encounter.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called Bragg’s investigation “a political witch hunt.”

