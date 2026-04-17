...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Trump says Iran has suspended nuclear program, deal to end war 'mostly complete'

Trump said that a deal to end the war, which the US and Israel began with Iran in late February, is “mostly complete”.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 10:00 pm IST
By Akansha Purohit
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that a deal to end the war with Iran is “mostly complete,” adding that Tehran has agreed to suspend its nuclear program indefinitely and will not receive any “frozen funds from US.”

Trump's comments came at a time when Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.(AP)

Trump's comments came at a time when Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels under certain conditions.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Trump said that a deal to end the war, which the US and Israel began with Iran in late February, is “mostly complete”. Talks over a lasting agreement will “probably” be held this weekend, the president was quoted as saying.

“Most of the main points are finalized. It’ll go pretty quickly,” Trump said.

With anticipation around the second round of talks, Iran has yet to comment on any deal beyond the Hormuz opening.

Also read: Uranium compromise: Iran to give up enriched material for $20 billion in US-frozen funds, report says

Trump says delegation not decided, hints at travel to Pakistan

Also read: ‘Thanks to Pak', 'Israel prohibited from attacking Lebanon’: Trump's many posts after Iran says Strait of Hormuz open

Speaking to reporters in Washington earlier, Trump said that we would go to Pakistan if a deal is signed. “I would go to Pakistan. Pakistan has been great. They’ve been so good. If a deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go,” Trump told reporters.

The president denied that the moratorium on Iran’s nuclear program would expire after 20 years. Asked if the program will completely halt, Trump responded “No years, unlimited.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akansha Purohit

Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills.

mr trump us iran war donald trump iran
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Trump says Iran has suspended nuclear program, deal to end war 'mostly complete'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.