Trump says Iran has suspended nuclear program, deal to end war 'mostly complete'

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that a deal to end the war with Iran is “mostly complete,” adding that Tehran has agreed to suspend its nuclear program indefinitely and will not receive any “frozen funds from US.”

Trump's comments came at a time when Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.(AP)

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Trump's comments came at a time when Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels under certain conditions.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Trump said that a deal to end the war, which the US and Israel began with Iran in late February, is “mostly complete”. Talks over a lasting agreement will “probably” be held this weekend, the president was quoted as saying.

“Most of the main points are finalized. It’ll go pretty quickly,” Trump said.

With anticipation around the second round of talks, Iran has yet to comment on any deal beyond the Hormuz opening.

Also read: Uranium compromise: Iran to give up enriched material for $20 billion in US-frozen funds, report says

Trump says delegation not decided, hints at travel to Pakistan

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{{^usCountry}} In the interview, Trump said that he has not yet decided who would lead a US delegation for talks with Iranian officials to sign an agreement. Asked if he would travel to Pakistan, which hosted the last round of negotiations, the president said, “I may.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the interview, Trump said that he has not yet decided who would lead a US delegation for talks with Iranian officials to sign an agreement. Asked if he would travel to Pakistan, which hosted the last round of negotiations, the president said, “I may.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The first round of peace talks, held in Islamabad, brought together senior officials from both sides, including US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, and a delegation led by Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, including foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first round of peace talks, held in Islamabad, brought together senior officials from both sides, including US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, and a delegation led by Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, including foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the past few days, the US President has hinted several times that the deal to end the US-Israel and Iran war is almost complete. In a similar comment earlier, Trump said that the war “should be ending pretty soon.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the past few days, the US President has hinted several times that the deal to end the US-Israel and Iran war is almost complete. In a similar comment earlier, Trump said that the war “should be ending pretty soon.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: ‘Thanks to Pak', 'Israel prohibited from attacking Lebanon’: Trump's many posts after Iran says Strait of Hormuz open

Speaking to reporters in Washington earlier, Trump said that we would go to Pakistan if a deal is signed. “I would go to Pakistan. Pakistan has been great. They’ve been so good. If a deal is signed in Islamabad, I might go,” Trump told reporters.

The president denied that the moratorium on Iran’s nuclear program would expire after 20 years. Asked if the program will completely halt, Trump responded “No years, unlimited.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akansha Purohit ...Read More Akansha Purohit is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she is part of the online news desk. She began her journey with the organisation as an intern and later joined the newsroom in a full-time editorial role. With close to a year of experience at Hindustan Times, she contributes to the daily news cycle by writing, curating, and editing digital content. Her work primarily focuses on national and international news, along with explainers that simplify complex developments and ongoing issues. She also writes on matters of public interest, and handles blogs with live updates. Akansha holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi, and completed her postgraduate studies in Digital Media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. During her postgraduate programme, she worked on several research and journalism projects that strengthened her reporting, editing, and digital storytelling skills. Read Less

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