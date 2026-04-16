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Trump says Iran to hand over enriched uranium, says there’s ‘a very good chance’ of deal

Trump said he believes Iran has agreed to terms it has long resisted, including giving up ambitions for a nuclear weapon and handing over nuclear material.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 12:29 am IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
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US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran has agreed to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium and that the two sides were “close” to a peace deal after six weeks of conflict.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media, as he departs the White House for Las Vegas, Nevada, in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)

“They've agreed to give us back the nuclear dust,” Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to the enriched uranium that the US says could be used to build nuclear weapons, AFP reported.

“There’s a very good chance we’re going to make a deal.”

Trump also said if an Iran deal is reached and signed in Islamabad, he might go.

Follow here for live updates on US-Iran war

Trump says resolution ‘very soon’

Trump said he believes Iran has agreed to terms it has long resisted, including giving up ambitions for a nuclear weapon and handing over nuclear material. He added that the deal would also include “free oil” and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

 
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Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Trump says Iran to hand over enriched uranium, says there’s ‘a very good chance’ of deal
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