Trump says Iran to hand over enriched uranium, says there’s ‘a very good chance’ of deal

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran has agreed to hand over its stockpile of enriched uranium and that the two sides were “close” to a peace deal after six weeks of conflict.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media, as he departs the White House for Las Vegas, Nevada, in Washington, D.C.(REUTERS)

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“They've agreed to give us back the nuclear dust,” Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to the enriched uranium that the US says could be used to build nuclear weapons, AFP reported.

“There’s a very good chance we’re going to make a deal.”

Trump also said if an Iran deal is reached and signed in Islamabad, he might go.

Follow here for live updates on US-Iran war

Trump says resolution ‘very soon’

Trump said he believes Iran has agreed to terms it has long resisted, including giving up ambitions for a nuclear weapon and handing over nuclear material. He added that the deal would also include “free oil” and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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{{^usCountry}} Tehran has not publicly confirmed making any of these concessions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tehran has not publicly confirmed making any of these concessions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump said he does not expect to extend the two-week ceasefire to reach a deal, predicting a resolution would come “fairly soon,” though he added he would extend it if necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said he does not expect to extend the two-week ceasefire to reach a deal, predicting a resolution would come “fairly soon,” though he added he would extend it if necessary. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “They’ve agreed to almost everything,” Trump said. “They got to get to the table with a pen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They’ve agreed to almost everything,” Trump said. “They got to get to the table with a pen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Trump announces 10-day Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: ‘Honour to solve 10th war’ Trump on Lebanon ceasefire {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Trump announces 10-day Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: ‘Honour to solve 10th war’ Trump on Lebanon ceasefire {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier on Thursday, Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, a move aimed at easing broader regional tensions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier on Thursday, Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, a move aimed at easing broader regional tensions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the truce would begin at 5 pm New York time and directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine to “work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the truce would begin at 5 pm New York time and directed Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine to “work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE.” {{/usCountry}}

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