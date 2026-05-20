Trump says Netanyahu ‘will do what I want him to’ on Iran, jokes about running for Israel PM

US President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “will do whatever he tells him to” on Iran after the Republican leader said that Washington-Tehran negotiations had reached the “final stages”.

When asked what message he had recently given Netanyahu about a possible military strike on Iran, Trump gave a direct response.(AP/File Photo)

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His remarks came as Israeli lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a bill brought by Netanyahu's ruling coalition that could dissolve parliament and open the door to early elections. Follow US-Iran war live updates here.

Trump says Netanyahu ‘will do whatever I want him to’

When asked what message he had recently given Netanyahu about a possible military strike on Iran, Trump gave a direct response.

“He'll do whatever I want him to do. He's a very good man. He'll do whatever I want him to do,” he told reporters.

Trump then went on to defend Netanyahu against criticism, saying that “he's not treated right in Israel, in my opinion”.

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{{^usCountry}} The US President also made a joke about joining Israeli politics himself. "So maybe after I do this, I'll go to Israel, run for prime minister," Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US President also made a joke about joining Israeli politics himself. "So maybe after I do this, I'll go to Israel, run for prime minister," Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I had a poll this morning. I'm right now at 99 per cent in Israel," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I had a poll this morning. I'm right now at 99 per cent in Israel," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This comes after Israel's parliament backed a bill to dissolve itself, a move that could bring the country's next election forward by several weeks. Surveys suggest Netanyahu may face defeat if voting takes place, news agency AFP reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes after Israel's parliament backed a bill to dissolve itself, a move that could bring the country's next election forward by several weeks. Surveys suggest Netanyahu may face defeat if voting takes place, news agency AFP reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If the proposal receives final approval, elections would automatically be held after 90 days. Voting is currently due to take place at the end of the legislative term on October 27. US-Iran negotiations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the proposal receives final approval, elections would automatically be held after 90 days. Voting is currently due to take place at the end of the legislative term on October 27. US-Iran negotiations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Six weeks after Trump paused Operation Epic Fury as part of a ceasefire effort, discussions aimed at ending the conflict have made limited progress. Earlier this week, Trump said he had been close to ordering additional strikes but decided against them to leave room for diplomacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Six weeks after Trump paused Operation Epic Fury as part of a ceasefire effort, discussions aimed at ending the conflict have made limited progress. Earlier this week, Trump said he had been close to ordering additional strikes but decided against them to leave room for diplomacy. {{/usCountry}}

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"We're in the final stages of Iran. We'll see what happens. Either have a deal, or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won't happen," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"We're going to give this one shot. I'm in no hurry," Trump said. "Ideally, I'd like to see a few people killed, as opposed to a lot. We can do it either way."

Later that day, Trump claimed Iran's navy and air force had been wiped out, adding that the remaining issue was whether the US would return to complete military action or if Tehran would agree to a deal.

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He also warned that Iran could face strikes “even harder”, despite reports pointing to possible progress towards a peace agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Notably, efforts are ongoing to finalise the text of an agreement between Washington and Tehran, and its completion could be announced within the next few hours, Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Tehran, meanwhile, accused Trump of attempting to restart the conflict and warned that any future attack would lead to retaliation beyond West Asia.

"If aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will extend beyond the region this time," the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.

In the latest diplomatic effort, Pakistan's interior minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday. Pakistan hosted the only round of peace talks so far and has since acted as a channel for communication between both sides.

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With inputs from agencies

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