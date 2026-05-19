Trump says US ‘holding off’ attacks on Iran after Saudi Arabia, UAE's request; asks Army to stay fully prepared

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is "holding off" the United States' planned attack on Iran, scheduled for Tuesday, at the request of the premiers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump's latest remarks come after a US official reportedly said that Iran's revised offer to Washington was insufficient for a deal.

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Trump said he made the decision as the leaders of the Gulf nations told him that serious talks were now taking place, assuring the US President that a "deal will be made". Follow US-Iran war news LIVE updates

In a post Truth Social, Trump said, "I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond."

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{{^usCountry}} Trump said that the deal will include the "no nuclear weapons for Iran" aspect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said that the deal will include the "no nuclear weapons for Iran" aspect. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Since he respects the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Trump said he instructed US defense secretary Pete Hegseth and army chief General Daniel Caine that the US will not carry out its planned attack on Iran on Tuesday. 'US to remain fully prepared' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since he respects the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Trump said he instructed US defense secretary Pete Hegseth and army chief General Daniel Caine that the US will not carry out its planned attack on Iran on Tuesday. 'US to remain fully prepared' {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the US President said he has asked his team to remain prepared for a full-scale offense against Iran in case a deal is not reached. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the US President said he has asked his team to remain prepared for a full-scale offense against Iran in case a deal is not reached. {{/usCountry}}

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"This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN! Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" his Truth Social post read.

Iran's new proposal, US says it's 'insufficient'

Trump's latest remarks come hours after Axios reported that Iran's revised proposal to the United States, sent through Pakistani mediators, did not meaningful improvement and was insufficient for a deal.

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ALSO READ | Pakistan playing dual game in Iran war: Deploys troops, jets as part of Saudi pact

A senior US official reportedly said that if Iran did not change its stance on its nuclear programme, then the US would have conversations "through bombs, which will be a shame".

The official also reportedly noted that while Tehran's latest proposal had modest changes, it still suggested that the Islamic Republic was concerned over further US military action.

Earlier in the day, Iran reportedly sent a revised 14-point proposal to the US, via Pakistan, for talks to end the ongoing war in the Middle East.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Asmita Ravi Shankar ...Read More Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music. Read Less

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