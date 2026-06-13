Trump says US-Iran peace deal to be signed on Sunday, Hormuz blockade to end

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the peace deal to end war with Iran will be signed on Sunday. This comes hours after mediator Pakistan said that the peace deal finalisation was in its final stages and would be signed within 24 hours.

US President Donald Trump(AFP)

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"The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday. Track updates on US Iran conflict

Trump's statement, however, ran counter to Iran's foreign ministry which indicated earlier in the day that the deal would not be signed Sunday, according to state media reports.

Also read: US-Iran peace deal: Pak says agreement on Sunday, Washington hopeful, Tehran says ‘wait and see’ | What we know

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{{^usCountry}} After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's statement on the peace deal being signed within 24 hours, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said it was yet to be determined, "although it will not be tomorrow". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's statement on the peace deal being signed within 24 hours, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said it was yet to be determined, "although it will not be tomorrow". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He nonetheless added: "The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He nonetheless added: "The possibility of this happening in the coming days cannot be ruled out. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi had on Friday that the deal could be signed "in the coming days", while a senior US official had put their confidence in finally reaching an agreement at "80 to 85 percent". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Foreign minister Abbas Araghchi had on Friday that the deal could be signed "in the coming days", while a senior US official had put their confidence in finally reaching an agreement at "80 to 85 percent". {{/usCountry}}

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The apparent momentum comes despite the latest flare-up in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been at the centre of the months-long war that has roiled the region and the global economy.

Weeks of negotiations on a long-term peace agreement following an April 8 truce have so far been fruitless, with US President Donald Trump repeatedly insisting a deal was near only for the wrangling to drag on.

What is happening in US-Iran war?

US President Donald Trump said the agreement was "scheduled to get signed tomorrow" and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen immediately.

However, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said no signing would take place on Sunday, while leaving open the possibility of an agreement being finalized in the coming days.

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Previous announcements of an imminent breakthrough have failed to materialize.

Iran exchanged fire with the US and Israel earlier this week, raising fears of a return to full-scale war. The conflict, launched by the US and Israel on February 28, has destabilized the region and nearly halted oil and natural gas shipments from the Persian Gulf. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since April 7.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sana Fazili ...Read More Sana started her career in 2018 with News18 and later moved to BoomLive. In the meantime, she thought it was a good idea to share what she learnt, hence took up part-time teaching of journalism course at Jamia Millia Islamia, which she says, she thoroughly enjoyed-not sure if the feeling was mutual. For a year, she also tried her hands at communication roles, only to realise she was more comfortable with news. So, joined HT in September 2025. Not much of a talker, always up for chai and sarcasm. And pun always intended. Her tag line is 'I will figure out, but I need to panic first' Read Less

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