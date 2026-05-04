Trump says US will ‘guide’ ships out of Strait of Hormuz; calls it ‘project freedom’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that US will ‘guide’ the ships of several countries safely out of the Strait of Hormuz, so “they can freely and ably get on with their business.” Calling it “Project Freedom,” Trump said the process will begin from Monday (Middle east time).

Trump says US will ‘guide’ ships out of Strait of Hormuz(AFP)

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that countries from around the world have asked the US to help in freeing up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz. These countries, he said, have “absolutely nothing" to do with the ongoing Iran war and are “merely neutral and innocent bystanders”

“For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business,” Trump said in the post.

He reiterated that these ships are from countries that are not involved in the war, which began on February 28 with US-Israel's attacks on Iran. “I have told my Representatives to inform them that we will use our best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait,” Trump wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that the ships will not be returning to the waterway until the area is safe for navigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that the ships will not be returning to the waterway until the area is safe for navigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The US President called this process ‘Project Freedom’ and revealed that it will begin Monday morning, Middle East time. Trump US held ‘positive’ discussions with Iran {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US President called this process ‘Project Freedom’ and revealed that it will begin Monday morning, Middle East time. Trump US held ‘positive’ discussions with Iran {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his post, Trump also wrote about US discussions with Iran as the latter reportedly sent a 14-point proposal which the US has yet to decide on. Trump said that US representatives held “very positive discussions” with Iran, and added that these discussions “could lead to something very positive for all.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his post, Trump also wrote about US discussions with Iran as the latter reportedly sent a 14-point proposal which the US has yet to decide on. Trump said that US representatives held “very positive discussions” with Iran, and added that these discussions “could lead to something very positive for all.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further, he said that the ship movement is “merely meant to free up people, companies, and countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong” He termed it a “Humanitarian gesture” on behalf of the US, Middle East countries and Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, he said that the ship movement is “merely meant to free up people, companies, and countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong” He termed it a “Humanitarian gesture” on behalf of the US, Middle East countries and Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about the reason behind this initiative, Trump wrote that many ships which are stuck in Hormuz are running low on food and supplies necessary for large-scale crews to stay on board. “I think it would go a long way in showing Goodwill on behalf of all of those who have been fighting so strenuously over the last number of months,” he wrote.

He ended the post with a warning that if anyone interferes with this “Humanitarian process” the US will deal with it “forcefully.”

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