Trump says Zelensky should share blame for causing ‘millions of deaths’ in Ukraine war

Donald Trump on Monday blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again for starting the war with Moscow and said he has to share responsibility with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden for causing “millions” of deaths. US President Donald Trump insisted that a deal with Kyiv was possible even as talks between the two sides continue to reach a deal providing Washington access to Ukraine's critical mineral resources. (AFP)

Trump's comments come as Russia faces criticism for its deadly strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday that killed at least 35 people. The attack has been termed one of the deadliest since Russia launched a full-scale invasion in 2022. Kyiv on Monday said the city faced a new missile attack from Moscow.

“Let's say Putin, number one, but let's say Biden, who had no idea what the hell he was doing, number two, and Zelensky. Millions of people dead because of three people,” Trump alleged during a meeting with the visiting president of El Salvador.

“And all I can do is try and stop it,” Trump added.

The Republican doubled down on his criticism of Zelensky by criticising his strategy during war. “When you start a war, you got to know that you can win the war. You don't start a war against somebody that's 20 times your size, and then hope that people give you some missiles,” Trump said.

‘Deal is possible’

The 78-year-old leader insisted that a deal with Kyiv was possible even as talks between the two sides continue to reach a deal providing Washington access to Ukraine's critical mineral resources.

The much-awaited deal would give the US royalty payments on profits from Ukrainian mining of resources and rare mineralsas compensation for the military and financial aid Joe Biden gave to Ukraine.

“I want to stop the killing, and I think we're doing well in that regard. I think you'll have some very good proposals very soon,” Trump said.

The US president had said the attack on Sumy was a “mistake” without elaboration. Zelensky urged Trump in a CBS interview to visit his country to understand better the devastation wrought by Russia's invasion.

Trump continued to blame Biden in a post earlier on Monday, “Crooked Joe Biden did an absolutely horrible job in allowing this travesty to begin. There were so many ways of preventing it from ever starting. But that is the past. Now we have to get it to STOP, AND FAST. SO SAD!” he wrote on Truth Social.

(With inputs from agencies)