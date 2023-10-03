Trump shares court sketch with Jesus, is god on his side? Here's what netizens think

Former President Donald Trump caused a stir on social media by sharing a peculiar court sketch depicting himself in his Manhattan fraud case, accompanied by a figure resembling Jesus Christ. The artwork emerged as Trump's legal team fiercely contested accusations of property value inflation during his first day in court.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a Manhattan courthouse, where he attends the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, in New York City, U.S., October 3, 2023.(REUTERS)

Trump's valuation battle and divine courtroom companion

During the trial, Trump's lawyers vehemently argued that his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was worth a staggering $1 billion, contrasting the prosecution's claim of $18 million. Amidst accusations of inflating property values by $2.2 billion to secure favourable loans, the 77-year-old ex-president shared the enigmatic court sketch on his Truth Social platform. The drawing portrayed Trump alongside a figure resembling Jesus Christ, garnering mixed reactions from the public.

Prominent pro-Trump commentator Dom Lucre lauded the sketch, stating, 'This is the most accurate court sketch of all time. Because nobody could have made it this far alone.' Trump's decision to share the sketch without further comment created a buzz on social media, with supporters and critics weighing in on its symbolism.

Trump's demeanour shifted during the trial, notably in response to Judge Arthur Engoron's statements. The judge questioned the validity of certain testimonies, suggesting potential limitations on the case. Trump, appreciating the judge's remarks, remarked, 'This was a big surprise – but it was a great credit to the court that the judge was willing to do this sort of overruled himself, and I greatly respect that.' Although Judge Engoron did not confirm dismissing the majority of the case, Trump interpreted the judge's comments as a positive development.

Throughout the trial, Trump continued his vocal criticisms, labelling Judge Engoron a 'Democrat operative' and accusing state AG Letitia James of interfering with the legal proceedings. Despite facing potential penalties of $250 million, Trump's poll numbers have risen, prompting him to balance his courtroom strategy with his electoral aspirations.

