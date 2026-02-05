Trump speaks to Xi Jinping over Iran, US-China trade among others

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday held a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as the two leaders discussed global issues including the tensed situation in Iran. Donald Trump added that the relationship between US and China and his personal relationship with President Xi is ‘an extremely good one’ and that they both realize how important it is to keep it that way. (AP file photo)

The call came after the Trump administration pushed several countries including Beijing to isolate Tehran, reported news agency AP.

According to Donald Trump's post on Truth Social, the two leaders held discussions on a broad range of other critical issues in the US-China relationship, including trade, Taiwan and his plans to visit Beijing in upcoming April.

“It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, the April trip that I will be making to China (which I very much look forward to!), Taiwan, the War between Russia/Ukraine, the current situation with Iran, the purchase of Oil and Gas by China from the United States, the consideration by China of the purchase of additional Agricultural products including lifting the Soybean count to 20 Million Tons for the current season (They have committed to 25 Million Tons for next season!), Airplane engine deliveries, and numerous other subjects, all very positive,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The President added that the relationship between US and China and his personal relationship with President Xi is ‘an extremely good one’ and that they both realize how important it is to keep it that way.

The friendly phone call coincided with a ministerial meeting held by the Trump administration in Washington, where the US along with several European, Asian and African nations, discussed on how to rebuild global supply chains of critical minerals without Beijing.

“What is before all of us is an opportunity at self-reliance that we never have to rely on anybody else except for each other, for the critical minerals necessary to sustain our industries and to sustain growth,” AP reported quoting vice president JD Vance as saying at the gathering.

What did China say? In a readout to the call, the Chinese government said that the two leaders discussed major summits that both nations would host in the coming year. Although it mentioned opportunities for the two leaders to meet, it did not mention of Trump's expected visit to Beijing, AP reported.

Making it clear that it did not have an intention of stepping away from its long-term plans of reunification with Taiwan, China said that the self-governing island will will never be allowed to separate from the nation.

Iran tensions The two global leaders embarked on the conversation amid heightened tensions between US and Iran after the Islamic Republic's deadly crackdown on nationwide protests last month.

The US President is now pressing Iran to make concessions over its nuclear program, which according to the Trump administration was already set back by the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities during the 12-day war Israel launched against Iran in June, 2025.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to take part in talks with Iranian officials later this week, The White House said.

Amid tensions between the two countries, Trump had announced earlier in January that his country would impose a 25 per cent tax on imports to the United States from nations that engage in business with Iran.

Xi Jinping speaks to Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping on Wednesday held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The call came as the last remaining nuclear arms pact, known as the New START treaty, between Russia and the United States is set to expire Thursday.

The expiry will remove any caps on the two largest atomic arsenals for the first time in more than a half-century.