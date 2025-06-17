Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi
Satellite images Iranian nuclear facilities before and after Israeli strikes

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2025 10:13 PM IST

Iranian sites such as the Isfahan nuclear technology centre, Shiraz missile production facility, Tabriz north missile base, and more have been struck by Israel.

Since the June 13 strikes, Israel has targeted several nuclear and weapons facilities across Iran. In the past five days, several Iranian sites such as the Isfahan nuclear technology centre, Shiraz missile production facility, Tabriz north missile base as well as the the underground Natanz nuclear facility among many more. 

Satellite image shows buildings at Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center, before (L) and after (R) Israeli strikes on Iran.(Maxar Technologies )
Satellite image shows buildings at Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center, before (L) and after (R) Israeli strikes on Iran.(Maxar Technologies )

The strikes on nuclear facilities has raised alarms with the UN watchdog IAEA regarding potential contamination and leaks. Newly released satellite images show the exact damage Israeli strikes have caused to Iran and its nuclear programme.

Follow LIVE updates on Israel-Iran conflict here

Israeli strikes strike Iranian facilities

 

Isfahan nuclear technology centre

Before (L) and after (R) images show the damage Israeli strikes caused to Iran's Isfahan nuclear site. (Maxar Technologies )
Before (L) and after (R) images show the damage Israeli strikes caused to Iran's Isfahan nuclear site. (Maxar Technologies )

Israel also struck the Isfahan nuclear site in central Iran, which is the region's largest nuclear research complex, during its strikes against the region. Based on the assessment from the IAEA, four critical buildings at the site have been damaged due to Israel's attack. 

Piranshahr facility

Piranshahr facility before (L) and after (R) it was struck by Israeli strikes(Maxar Technologies )
Piranshahr facility before (L) and after (R) it was struck by Israeli strikes(Maxar Technologies )

The Piranshahr facility lies near the Iraqi order in western Iran. As per reports, the facility serves as a military building.

 

Shiraz missile production facility 

Before (L) and after (R) of the Shiraz missile facility in Iran due to Israeli strikes(Maxar Technologies )
Before (L) and after (R) of the Shiraz missile facility in Iran due to Israeli strikes(Maxar Technologies )

The Shiraz Missile facilities was another centre where Iran reportedly manufactured, repaired, and stored ballistic missiles. Along with the missile plant, Israeli forces also struck the electronics facility.

 

Tabriz north missile base

 

Before (top) and after (bottom) of Tabriz north missile base checkout buildings in Tabriz after Israeli strikes (Planet Labs )
Before (top) and after (bottom) of Tabriz north missile base checkout buildings in Tabriz after Israeli strikes (Planet Labs )

Satellite images of the Tabriz north missile base depict the damage caused by Israeli strikes. The Tabiz centre is a key ballistic missile production unit for Iran.

 

Natanz nuclear facility

Before (L) and after (R) of the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran due to Israeli strikes (Maxar Technologies )
Before (L) and after (R) of the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran due to Israeli strikes (Maxar Technologies )

At the Natanz nuclear facility centre, which is Iran's biggest uranium enrichment centre, the International Atomic Energy Agency has reported that the Israeli strikes may have "severely damaged" the underground centrifuges, if not "destroyed altogether." 

Israel has also struck other key nuclear and military bases such as the Kermanshah missile facility, Bid Kaneh missile facility, Shahid Modarres Garrison rocket production facility. The IDF is yet to target the Fordow fuel enrichment plant and the Arak nuclear facility. 

Iran-Israel conflict enters Day 5 

The conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate for a fifth consecutive day. The tensions reached a new boiling point after Israel carried out several attacks across Iran, targeting military bases and nuclear facilities as part of its "Operation Rising Lion".

Since then, Iran and Israel have exchanged regular missile and drone attack, killing over 220 people in Tehran and 24 in Israel. Both nations have promised to carry out the “largest attacks” against each other as global allies call for an urgent de-escalation. 

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia
