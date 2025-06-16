Iran-Israel tensions: IAEA chief warns of possible contamination inside Iran's Natanz nuclear site

The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said Monday that there is a possibility of both radiological and chemical contamination within Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz following Israeli strikes, although radiation levels outside the complex are presently normal. IAEA chief has said that there is a possibility of both radiological and chemical contamination within Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz (REUTERS)

The radiation poses a significant danger if uranium is inhaled or ingested, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

The risk can be effectively managed with appropriate protective measures, such as using respiratory protection devices while inside the facilities, Grossi said.

“The level of radioactivity outside the Natanz site has remained unchanged and at normal levels, indicating no external radiological impact to the population or the environment from this event,” he said.

Grossi was addressing an urgent session of the IAEA's board in Vienna that was convened at the request of Russia to discuss Israeli attacks against Iranian nuclear facilities. He said that there apparently was no additional damage at Natanz and the Isfahan nuclear research site since Saturday.

He said that the main concern inside the Natanz facility is the chemical toxicity of a gas called uranium hexafluoride, which is the result of fluorine mixed with the uranium during enrichment. It's extremely volatile, will quickly corrode, can burn the skin and is especially deadly if inhaled, experts say.

“Amid theses challenging and complex circumstances, it is crucial that the IAEA receives timely and regular technical information about the facilities and their respective sites,” Grossi said.

Without information, the U.N. agency “cannot accurately assess the radiological conditions and potential impacts on the population and the environment and cannot provide the necessary assistance.”

Grossi said that U.N. inspectors would remain present in Iran and inspect the nuclear facilities “as soon as safety conditions allow.”

He warned that “military escalation threatens lives, increases the chance of a radiological release with serious consequences for people and the environment and delays indispensable work towards a diplomatic solution for the long-term assurance that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon.”

Venezuela delivered a joint statement at the special board meeting on behalf of a group of states, among them Iran and Russia, condemning Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, diplomats said on the condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting.

Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show extensive damage at Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz. The images captured Saturday by Planet Labs PBC show multiple buildings damaged or destroyed. The structures hit include buildings identified by experts as supplying power to the facility.

Grossi told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that the above-ground section of the Natanz facility was destroyed. The main centrifuge facility underground didn't appear to be hit, but the loss of power could have damaged infrastructure there, he said.

Israel also struck a nuclear research facility in Isfahan. The IAEA said that four critical buildings were damaged, including a uranium-conversion facility, but there was no sign of increased radiation at Natanz or Isfahan.

Grossi also told the IAEA board of governors on Monday that no damage has been seen at the site of the Fordo enrichment site, which is buried under a mountain and protected by anti-aircraft batteries. Fordo appears designed to withstand airstrikes.

Grossi also said that the Bushehr nuclear power plant, Iran’s only commercial nuclear power plant, hasn't been targeted or affected by the recent attacks, and neither has the Tehran Research Reactor.

Any country on the 35-member board of the IAEA can call a meeting under its rules. Last week, the IAEA board found Iran to be in noncompliance with its nuclear obligations for the first time in 20 years.