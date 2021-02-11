Trump team hopes calling Jan 6 speech ‘peaceful and patriotic’ will be shield
Donald Trump’s impeachment team intends to lean heavily on his use of the words “peacefully and patriotically” in a Jan. 6 speech as part of his defense against the charge that the former president incited a mob of supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, according to people familiar with the effort.
The former president’s defenders are also assembling more than a dozen videos with what they hope will be a stronger argument after the rambling presentation by attorney Bruce Castor during the first day of his impeachment trial, the people said, a performance that was widely panned.
House managers serving as prosecutors have focused on Trump’s comments during the Jan. 6 rally urging his supporters to “fight like hell” and urging them to go to the Capitol.
But Trump also urged the crowd to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
Democrats argue that while Trump did use those words, he also used “fight” and “fighting” more than 20 times, and that his efforts to overturn the election before the rally also contributed to the riot.
Trump’s team intends to show footage of Democrats using words like “fight” and calling for protests of Trump’s actions during his presidency to argue that he is being held to a double standard for his fiery rhetoric, according to the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss trial strategy.
“This is not about impeaching Donald Trump, it’s about preventing him from ever running again,” Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, told Newsmax on Wednesday. “If they wanted to impeach every member of Congress who ever used the word ‘fight like hell’ in a stump speech there would be no one left in D.C.,” he said.
Trump’s defense will also argue that a judge can’t serve as a juror at the same time because the Senate’s presiding officer, Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, is overseeing the trial despite having previously called for Trump’s conviction, according to the people familiar with the team’s thinking.
The former president’s team believes that House managers made a very strong case on Wednesday, but aides are telling Trump it doesn’t matter because there won’t be enough Republican senators voting to convict him, the people said. Only six Republican senators voted on Tuesday to continue the trial after arguments about whether the trial of a former president is constitutional.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden in call with China's Xi Jinping raises human rights, trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol police to hold 'no confidence vote' against senior leadership
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden backs off on TikTok ban in review of Trump's China moves
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters back on streets despite police violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US pharmacies to offer Covid-19 vaccines from today. All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US calls for China to end 'unacceptable' detention of Canadians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden visits a Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO expert group recommends use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 origin probe ends, politics over it continues
- Hours after the WHO team revealed preliminary findings at a Wuhan news conference on Tuesday, Washington said it wants to scrutinise data used by the team, which concluded that the coronavirus causing Covid-19 did not originate in a laboratory in Wuhan, and that bats remain a likely source.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon establishes task force to meet China challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 conspiracies fuel anti-semitic incidents in UK: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brexit poses ‘existential’ threat to some UK firms, BCC says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Duchess Meghan to hear if she has won privacy case or if it will face trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden, Xi plan first call as soon as Wednesday evening in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 variant gains momentum in US as total cases plummet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox