Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump to host summit of Central Asian leaders

AFP |
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 10:57 pm IST

The White House has not commented on plans for the summit, but on Sunday the president of Kazakhstan said it was scheduled for November 6.

US President Donald Trump is to host a Central Asian summit next week, the leaders of two countries have said, as major powers jockey for influence in the resource-rich region.

The United States is seeking to boost their diplomatic and economic footprint in the region.(via REUTERS)
The United States is seeking to boost their diplomatic and economic footprint in the region.(via REUTERS)

Russia's traditional dominance in the five former Soviet states has been questioned since it invaded Ukraine, with China, the European Union and the United States all seeking to boost their diplomatic and economic footprint in the region.

The White House has not commented on plans for the summit, but on Sunday the president of Kazakhstan said it was scheduled for November 6 in Washington and on Monday Kyrgyzstan's president said he would attend, local media reported citing their offices.

Heads of the other three states -- Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- have not confirmed their participation.

The five countries span an area as large as the EU, but are home to just 80 million people.

Much of the territory is covered by mountains and deserts, but it is rich in natural resources, including rare earths.

Leaders are trying to coordinate to revive the region's role as a historical logistics hub for East-West trade. The US summit would follow gatherings of the leaders with the EU in April, China in June and Russia earlier this month.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Trump to host summit of Central Asian leaders
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On