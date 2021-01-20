Trump to make Mar-a-Lago estate permanent home after leaving White House
Donald Trump will make his massive Mar-a-Lago estate on an island off the coast of Palm Beach in Florida his permanent home as his presidency comes to an end, according to media reports.
Moving trucks were seen arriving at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach as he embraces his final day in the White House, The New York Post reported.
Trump is reportedly planning to fly to Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday morning - hours before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Trump has spent a significant amount of time at Mar-a-Lago, dubbed the “Winter White House”, throughout his four-year presidency. The president also changed his legal residence from Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago in September 2019.
The 74-year-old longtime New Yorker purchased the mansion in 1985 for USD 10 million and turned it into a private club, which has become his winter home during the last four years.
The 20-acre estate inspired by a Moorish-Mediterranean structure, now with 128 rooms, was built in 1927 by Post cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post.
The massive property features direct views of the Atlantic Ocean and is open to people who purchase a membership at the club. The property includes a 20,000-square-foot ballroom, five clay tennis courts and a waterfront pool.
Trump holds private quarters on the property in a separate, closed-off area. It has been labelled the second-largest mansion in the sunshine state of Florida.
Forbes estimated the value of the estate at around USD 160 million following extensive renovations and the exclusivity of the location. However, according to US media reports, neighbours are questioning whether it can become his permanent home.
Nearby Palm Beach residents recently sent a letter to town leaders, citing a 1993 agreement they say prohibits anyone from living permanently on the property because it is a social club, cbsnews.com reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'So nice to see': How Greta Thunberg reacted to Trump leaving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris remembers her mother ahead of inauguration as US Vice President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madrid blast: Mayor says 2 people dead, explosion apparently linked to gas leak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's a new day in America' tweets incoming US President Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will be back in some form': Donald Trump's parting note at Washington
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not disappointed': US whistleblower Snowden after he goes unpardoned by Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rouhani hopes Joe Biden will return to Obama-era Iran nuclear deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armed men try to storm governor's house in Sudan's Darfur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School closures still 'last resort' despite variants: WHO
- The debate on shutting schools during the Covid-19 pandemic has been revived by the emergence of more contagious virus mutations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British PM Johnson says he's looking forward to working with Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden oath ceremony: Schedule, India timing, how to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No-go for Joe Exotic: Trump pardon list omits 'Tiger King'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China steps up Covid-19 vaccine drive ahead of Lunar New Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Vaccine Maitri': Covid vaccine doses from India reach Bhutan, Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox