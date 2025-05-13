Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump to say ‘hello’ to Syrian president in Saudi Arabia: White House

Reuters |
May 13, 2025 09:16 PM IST

Syrian President Sharaa has won support from wealthy Gulf states and Syria's northern neighbour Turkey as he rebuilds his shattered nation. 

Donald Trump has agreed to say hello to Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, a White House official said, during the U.S. president's regional tour that began with a stop in Riyadh.

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa delivers a speech in Damascus on March 29, 2025. (AFP)
Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa delivers a speech in Damascus on March 29, 2025. (AFP)

There were no immediate details about the format of any exchange between Sharaa and Trump, but any meeting will mark a dramatic turnaround for the Syrian president, a former rebel leader who swept to power last year at the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group linked to al Qaeda and designated a terrorist organisation by Washington.

Saudi Arabia, as Trump's host on the first stop of his regional tour, alongside Qatar and Turkey, both supporters of the new Syrian administration, had been pushing hard for the meeting between Sharaa and the U.S. president, at least four sources had previously told Reuters.

But several sources had said they were cautious about whether it would proceed as they await Trump's nod of approval.

Sharaa has won support from wealthy Gulf states and Syria's northern neighbour Turkey as he rebuilds his nation shattered by more than a decade of conflict, but has made slower progress with the West, with only limited success in securing any easing of U.S. sanctions.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / Trump to say ‘hello’ to Syrian president in Saudi Arabia: White House
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On