Home / World News / Trump unveils Space Force flag, says US building ‘super-duper missile’

Trump unveils Space Force flag, says US building ‘super-duper missile’

Last December, Trump signed into law a measure to create the Space Force, saying the U.S. needed to expand its military presence in space. The Air Force previously oversaw offensive and defensive operations in space.

world Updated: May 16, 2020 06:44 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
The official US Space Force flag is held during a presentation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on May 15, 2020. President Donald Trump unveiled the flag for his Space Force at the White House on Friday.
The official US Space Force flag is held during a presentation in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on May 15, 2020. President Donald Trump unveiled the flag for his Space Force at the White House on Friday. (Bloomberg)
         

President Donald Trump unveiled the official flag for his Space Force at the White House on Friday, touting American military might including the development of what he called “the super-duper missile.”

Trump said the U.S. is “building right now incredible military equipment,” including a missile that would travel faster than any other in the world “by a factor of almost three.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed his country has already developed and fielded a hypersonic nuclear missile ahead of the U.S. The Pentagon has been working on the technology.

Later Friday, Jonathan Rath Hoffman, a Pentagon spokesman, tweeted that “the Department of Defense is working on developing a range of hypersonic missiles to counter our adversaries.”

Trump’s enthusiasm for Space Force has drawn sporadic criticism and provided fodder for comedians. A satirical Netflix series, “Space Force,” debuts later this month, starring Steve Carell and John Malkovich.

The Pentagon’s budget allocated funding for the force, including “space-related weapons systems and operations.” The Space Force’s procurement budget is projected to reach $4.7 billion by fiscal year 2025.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 'prediction'; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi's Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
'My child has been crying, please let me go home': Migrant worker breaks down
