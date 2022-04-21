Trump walks out of Piers Morgan interview, calls him ‘fool’, 'dishonest'

Former US President Donald Trump appeared to have stormed out of an interview after British television host Piers Morgan pressed him about the results of the 2020 presidential election. In a 30-second advert for Morgan’s new show, which will air on Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV and Fox Nation on April 25, Trump appears to get agitated when the presenter tells him that the election was “free and fair” and that “you lost”.

“Only a fool would think that,” the Republican leader replies.

At the beginning of the dramatic clip, Trump tells the controversial broadcaster: “I think I’m a very nice man. Much more honest than you, actually.”

When Morgan confronts him for not being able to produce “hard evidence” to back his baseless claims of widespread electoral fraud in 2020, Trump says “I don’t think you are real”.

In what promises to be the “most explosive interview of the year”, Trump asks Morgan to “finish it up” and “turn the camera off” before he appears to walk off the interview.

The 75-minute show will be aired at 8pm (local time) on Monday, the launch day of Murdoch’s new television enterprise TalkTV.

Shortly after the clip was released, Morgan, who was the first winner of Trump's reality show "Celebrity Apprentice", recalled the interview in a New York Post column titled 'How all hell broke loose after my fiery showdown with Trump over his stolen election claims'. Morgan revealed that Trump had been sent a document by "someone" before the interview which contained all the negative comments the present had made in the past two years. He said Trump read out to him the list of comments in which he had called the former US president “supreme narcissist”, “too dangerous”, and someone who has “morphed into a monster”.

