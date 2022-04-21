Trump walks out of Piers Morgan interview, calls him ‘fool’, 'dishonest'
- Former US President Donald Trump appears to get agitated when Piers Morgan tells him that the election was “free and fair” and that “you lost”.
Former US President Donald Trump appeared to have stormed out of an interview after British television host Piers Morgan pressed him about the results of the 2020 presidential election. In a 30-second advert for Morgan’s new show, which will air on Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV and Fox Nation on April 25, Trump appears to get agitated when the presenter tells him that the election was “free and fair” and that “you lost”.
“Only a fool would think that,” the Republican leader replies.
At the beginning of the dramatic clip, Trump tells the controversial broadcaster: “I think I’m a very nice man. Much more honest than you, actually.”
When Morgan confronts him for not being able to produce “hard evidence” to back his baseless claims of widespread electoral fraud in 2020, Trump says “I don’t think you are real”.
In what promises to be the “most explosive interview of the year”, Trump asks Morgan to “finish it up” and “turn the camera off” before he appears to walk off the interview.
The 75-minute show will be aired at 8pm (local time) on Monday, the launch day of Murdoch’s new television enterprise TalkTV.
Shortly after the clip was released, Morgan, who was the first winner of Trump's reality show "Celebrity Apprentice", recalled the interview in a New York Post column titled 'How all hell broke loose after my fiery showdown with Trump over his stolen election claims'. Morgan revealed that Trump had been sent a document by "someone" before the interview which contained all the negative comments the present had made in the past two years. He said Trump read out to him the list of comments in which he had called the former US president “supreme narcissist”, “too dangerous”, and someone who has “morphed into a monster”.
-
'If one person makes mistake': Imran Khan's ‘jibe’ at Bajwa in Twitter Space
In a veiled reference to Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the fault of one person does not make the whole institution faulty, hailing the Pakistan army and criticising the present army chief -- at the same time. Imran Khan made these comments in his first-ever Twitter Space, a virtual address on Twitter.
-
What is Putin's Sarmat missile that will make Russia's 'enemies think twice'?
Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Russia has successfully tested the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile which is the world's most powerful missile that is believed to be capable of penetrating any missile defence. It is colloquially known as Satan. Here is everything you need to know about Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile 1. The missile is 35.3 meters long and 3 meters in diameter.
-
Parachute demo triggers false alarm in US Capitol, causes brief evacuation
The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police said they were tracking an aircraft “that poses a probable threat,” but the plane turned out to be a military aircraft with people parachuting out of it for a demonstration, officials told The Associated Press. The aircraft, a single-engine plane, was reported to be circling around Washington after taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, two people familiar with the matter.
-
Russia tests ballistic missile; Zelensky denies seeing Kremlin document |Updates
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said he had not seen or heard about the document that the Kremlin spoke about earlier in the day. Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned that Ukraine would not cede territory in any negotiations with Russia as Moscow intensifies its offensive in the east. The United Kingdom is planning fresh penalties which are expected to come this week, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
-
Ukraine's membership in EU a 'priority', says Volodymyr Zelensky
European Union membership is a "priority" for Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday during a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel. "Regarding our future membership in the EU, it is a priority for our state, for the strength of our people, those who are ready to defend our land against Russian invaders even without arms," Zelensky said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics