Trump-Brokered Cease-Fire Crumbles on Thai-Cambodian Border

Thailand’s army said that its aircraft had begun striking military targets in Cambodia after a Thai soldier was killed and several injured in renewed clashes along the two countries’ disputed border.

The airstrikes, which began early Monday local time, shatter a volatile July cease-fire agreement between the two Southeast Asian countries brokered by President Trump. That deal ended five days of clashes between the Thai and Cambodian militaries that killed around 100 people, although both countries have since accused each other of not sticking to the terms of the deal.

On Monday, Thai and Cambodian officials each blamed the other for restarting the fighting.

Thailand’s military said its two of its soldiers were injured Sunday afternoon after coming under small-arms fire from Cambodian troops. Later that night, the Thai military said, it observed Cambodian troops positioning tanks and rocket launchers along the border and civilians evacuating from the area. Around 7 a.m. local time on Monday, the Thai military said its troops again came under fire and that one soldier was killed and four wounded, prompting it to launch airstrikes.

“Cambodian military actions…posed a direct threat to Thailand’s national security, the safety of border-area residents, and Thai personnel operating in the region,” the Thai air force said.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet shake hands at a cease-fire deal signing with President Trump.

Cambodia’s defense ministry denied that version of events, calling the Thai reports that it had fired at their neighbor’s troops “false news.” It said the Thai military had launched an attack Monday morning, following several days of provocations along the border.

The renewed fighting comes just over six weeks after Trump oversaw the signing of the cease-fire deal at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

