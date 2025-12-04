Trump’s midnight posting marathon triggers brutal takedowns from Kimmel, Fallon and Colbert

US President Donald Trump had a lot to say on Monday night, more than 160 posts in just a few hours. He stayed up firing off post after post on Truth Social, a late-night barrage that immediately caught the attention of late-night hosts. U.S. President Donald Trump posted 158 times between 9 p.m. and midnight on December 1.(REUTERS)

By the next evening, his posting spree had become prime material for late-night show hosts in the US, who opened their shows by dissecting and mocking the president’s five-hour outburst.

According to Axios, Trump posted 158 times between 9 p.m. and midnight, a mix of conspiracy theories, political attacks, praise for first lady Melania Trump and even a repost of his cameo in Home Alone 2.

Jimmy Kimmel described as an avalanche of angry posts from the man who’s allegedly running the country.

“The man who’s allegedly running the country banged out an onslaught of posts and reposts in a furious social media blitzkrieg that started at 7:09 p.m., went on nonstop until almost midnight,” Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday.

“What was Melania doing during this five-hour manic Monday marathon? Hiding under the Christmas tree?” he asked, as Trump’s posts flashed in a grid behind him.

“I know I’ve said this before, but for real this time, he went completely off the rails last night," he added.

Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert joined in too

He was not the only one piling on.

Jimmy Fallon joked, “Well, I think we know where Venezuela’s cocaine has been going,” before riffing, “160 posts in one night. This morning, Trump’s thumbs were as swollen as his ankles.”

Fallon also quipped that Trump’s posting spree felt like someone told him: “Tell us the results of your MRI without telling us the results of your MRI.”

Stephen Colbert joined in too, accusing Trump of dozing off during the next day’s Cabinet meeting while Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke.

“Maybe he’s so old that he fell asleep in an afternoon meeting,” Colbert teased, “or maybe he just closed his eyes to better concentrate on filling his adult diaper. Then, he fell asleep.”