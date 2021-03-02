Home / World News / Donald Trump, Melania vaccinated against Covid-19 before leaving White House
Donald Trump, Melania vaccinated against Covid-19 before leaving White House

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, were vaccinated against the coronavirus in January before leaving the White House, an advisor to the former president said on Monday.

"President Trump and the first lady were vaccinated at the White House in January," the advisor said without providing any further details.

Joe Biden, who took over as president on January 20, was vaccinated publicly against the coronavirus on December 21 but the Trumps' vaccinations had not been revealed previously.

Trump, in a speech on Sunday, his first since leaving the White House, said everyone should get vaccinated against Covid-19, which has left more than 500,000 people dead in the United States.

Some of Trump's supporters have expressed skepticism about being vaccinated.

Trump came down with Covid-19 in early October and was hospitalized for several days in a suburb of Washington.

