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Tsunami wave of 80 cm strikes northern Japan after powerful 7.4 earthquake

The tsunami wave was observed at 5:34 pm (local time) at a port in Kuji, Iwate, according to Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA).

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 02:57 pm IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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a A tsunami wave of 80-centimetre (31-inch) hit a port in northern Japan on Monday following a powerful 7.4magnitude earthquake struck the region, the country's meteorological agency said.

JMA earlier said a 70-centimetre wave had struck at 5:32 pm (local time). (REUTERS)

The agency had warned that a tsunami of up to 3 meters (10 feet) could hit the area after the quake. Tsunami warnings had earlier been issued for Iwate and Aomori to the north and southeastern Hokkaido.

The tsunami wave was observed at 5:34 pm (local time) at the Kuji port in the Iwate prefecture, according to Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA). JMA earlier said a 70-centimetre wave had struck at 5:32 pm, AFP reported. A smaller tsunami of 40 centimeters (1.3 feet) was also recorded at another port in the prefecture, the agency said.

The JMA had also issued a milder tsunami advisory for the coasts of Miyagi and Fukushima, south of the epicenter of the earthquake, the Associated Press reported.

Powerful quake occurred off the coast of Sanriku in northern Japan

Bullet train services were temporarily halted in Aomori, located at the northern tip of Japan's main Honshu island, amid the tremors caused by the quake, AP cited Kyodo news agency as reporting.

The quake measured an 'upper 5' on Japan's seismic intensity scale – making it strong enough to cause difficulties for people in moving around. Japan's location in the ‘Ring of Fire’ of volcanoes and oceanic trenches, which partly encircles the Pacific Basin, makes it one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries.

A tremor occurs in Japan every five minutes, with the country accounting for nearly 20% of the world's earthquakes with magnitude of 6.0 and more, according to the AP report.

 
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