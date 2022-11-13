Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 1 dead, several injured as blast rocks busy street in Istanbul: Report

1 dead, several injured as blast rocks busy street in Istanbul: Report

world news
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 08:03 PM IST

Several images and videos on social media showed ambulances, fire trucks and large presence of police personnel at the spot. The cause of explosion is not known.

Police personnel at the scene after an explosion on busy pedestrian Istiklal street in Istanbul,(RUETERS)
ByHT News Desk

A person died and several people were injured after an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, Reuters reported. Several media outlets shared pictures and videos of the spot showing injured pedestrians running from the scene of the blast. Turkish broadcaster TRT and other media reports showed ambulances and police heading to the scene on Istanbul's popular Istiklal Street in the Beyoglu district. State-owned Anadolu agency said the cause of the blast was not yet known.

The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

The cause of explosion is not known.

A wide black crater is also visible on the images as well as several bodies on the ground nearby.

Broadcaster CNN Turk said 11 people were injured. The avenue is a crowded thoroughfare popular with tourists and locals, lined by shops and restaurants. The explosion occurred at about 4:20 p.m local time.

Istiklal avenue was affected during a series of attacks targeting Istanbul in 2015-2016 claimed by the Islamic State group.(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
turkey istanbul
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP