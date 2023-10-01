How bomb attack unfolded in Ankara on Turkey parliament's opening day

The Turkish interior ministry building in capital Ankara was targeted by a bomb attack on the day the country's parliament was scheduled to begin its new legislative year. Two individuals in a light commercial vehicle approached the building entrance in Kizilay district, and one carried out a suicide bombing attack, interior minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Turkey Blast: A bomb disposal expert works at the scene after a bomb attack in Ankara, Turkey.(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One of the terrorists detonated himself, while the other was neutralized by security forces,” the minister said in post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Gunfire exchange resulted in injuries to two security force members, authorities said. The attack was also heard in the parliament building, where president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was due to speak at the opening ceremony of the new legislative year.

Following the attack, the parliament was locked down as a precaution and a search was conducted for bombs. Ataturk Boulevard was temporarily closed to traffic near the Cankaya gate of parliament, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Ali Yerlikaya, the interior minister, said that two police officers were slightly injured in the incident. "Two terrorists came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of Internal Affairs and carried out a bomb attack," he said. One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other was “neutralised”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised," Ali Yerlikaya said.

Turkey has been fighting multiple terrorist groups and its cities have been target of bombing attacks over the years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail