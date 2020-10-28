e-paper
Home / World News / Turkey condemns French illustration of Erdogan as tensions flare between two presidents

Turkey condemns French illustration of Erdogan as tensions flare between two presidents

The cartoon on the cover of Charlie Hebdo, showed Erdogan sitting in a white T-shirt and underpants, holding a canned drink along with a woman wearing an Islamic hijab.

world Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:11 IST
Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Istanbul, Turkey
Erdogan sharply criticised Macron at the weekend, saying the French leader needed a mental health check, prompting France to recall its ambassador from Ankara
Erdogan sharply criticised Macron at the weekend, saying the French leader needed a mental health check, prompting France to recall its ambassador from Ankara(AP)
         

Top Turkish officials condemned a caricature scorning President Tayyip Erdogan in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday, calling it a “disgusting effort” to “spread its cultural racism and hatred”.

Turkish anger at the caricature added fuel to a row between Turkey and France about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, which flared after a teacher who had shown pupils the cartoons in a lesson on freedom of speech was beheaded in France this month.

“We strongly condemn the publication concerning our President in the French magazine which has no respect for any belief, sacredness and values,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter.

“They are just showing their own vulgarity and immorality. An attack on personal rights is not humour and freedom expression,” he said.



Turkish presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said “Macron’s anti-Muslim agenda is bearing fruit!”.

“We condemn this most disgusting effort by this publication to spread its cultural racism and hatred,” Altun wrote on Twitter.

Erdogan sharply criticised Macron at the weekend, saying the French leader needed a mental health check, prompting France to recall its ambassador from Ankara. On Monday, Erdogan urged a boycott of French products.

The Prophet Mohammad cartoons, considered blasphemous by Muslims, have been displayed in France in solidarity and Macron has said he would redouble efforts to stop conservative Islamic beliefs subverting French values, angering many Muslims.

‘Our motto is to fulfil all promises made in manifesto’: PM Modi at election rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga
Dismiss Nitish Kumar govt immediately over Munger firing, Grand Alliance tells PM Modi
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Covid updates: Schools in Delhi to remain closed until further orders, says Sisodia
NIA raids several locations across Kashmir in terror-funding case
Bihar poll updates: Atmanirbhar Bihar will have more jobs for youth, says PM
ED takes CM Vijayan’s former secretary M Sivasankar into custody
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
