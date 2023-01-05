Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Turkey's Erdogan asks Russia's Putin to declare 'unilateral' Ukraine ceasefire

Published on Jan 05, 2023 04:30 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Erdogan was due to follow the talks with a separate conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later on Thursday.

Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday pressed Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to declare a "unilateral" ceasefire in Ukraine.

"President Erdogan said that calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a vision for a fair solution," his office quoted Erdogan as telling Putin in a telephone call.

Erdogan was due to follow the talks with a separate conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later on Thursday.

The Turkish leader has used his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to try and mediate an end to the war.

Turkey hosted two early rounds peace talks and helped strike a UN-backed agreement restoring Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea.

Erdogan has also repeatedly tried to bring Putin to Zelensky to Turkey for a peace summit.

Erdogan's call for a "unilateral" ceasefire followed a proposal earlier Thursday by Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill for an Orthodox Christmas truce this week.

