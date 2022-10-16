Home / World News / Video: Istanbul skyscraper in flames after fire engulfs high-rise in Turkey

Published on Oct 16, 2022 12:40 PM IST

Turkey’s Istanbul Fire: The cause of the blaze is not known yet.

Turkey's Istanbul Fire: The incident took place in Fikirtepe in Istanbul.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

A massive fire tore through a huge tower block in Turkey’s Istanbul on Sunday. In frightening videos shared on social media, flames were seen ripping through all the floors of the tower as smoke spread across the night sky.

The incident took place in Fikirtepe in Istanbul. Emergency response vehicles could also be seen surrounding the burning tower in videos.

The cause of the blaze is not known yet.

Watch video here:

The incident comes a week after another fire broke out in the same area of the city owing to a gas leak which led to a huge explosion in a residential building in Fikirtepe that killed three people.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

